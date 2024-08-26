Chicago countertop maker accused of not protecting workers, faces $1 million in penalties

A Chicago countertop maker was accused of dozens of violations and faces about $1 million in fines for not protecting workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Two of the company's workers have incurable lung disease from silica dust. A 31-year-old employee of Florenza Marble and Granite needed a double-lung transplant. His 59-year-old father and co-worker also awaits a silicosis-related lung transplant. A 47-year-old employee has been treated for unresolved work-related lung disease for more than three years.

The employee's condition triggered federal safety inspectors.

The U.S. Department of Labor contacted the company about the danger and an inspection from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The federal agency said the company's owner, Brad Karp, did not develop a safety program to protect or monitor the health of its six employees even though two workers compensation insurance carriers refused to insure the company in 2022 and 2024.

"To make matters worse, Karp was indifferent to his employees' suffering and refused to accept any responsibility for protecting them, even after two insurance carriers dropped the company for its egregious defiance of workplace safety standards."

OSHA found 20 serious violations related to the company's lack of housekeeping, respirator deficiencies, lack of silica exposure control plan or hazard communication program, not training employees in the use of compressed air, and allowing its improper use.

Workers were allegedly exposed to silica levels up to six times higher than permissible limits. CBS News Chicago called the company for a response to the allegations but they declined to comment.