Winter storm to bring frigid temps; where to keep warm in Chicago and Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A significant winter storm is expected to arrive in Chicagoland on Thursday, bringing possible blizzard conditions, and sending temperatures plummeting into the single digits Thursday night.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

Masks are required inside the warming centers. The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24 hours a day to provide help finding emergency shelter.

You can also call the city's 311 non-emergency service line, or download the CHI311 app to find a warm place to go on nights or weekends.

Chicago public libraries and Chicago Park District buildings can also be used as warming centers during normal business hours, and might serve as warming centers on evenings, weekends, or holidays as needed.

In suburban Cook County, there are 19 available warming centers at various city and village buildings in the list below: