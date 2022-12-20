Winter storm to bring frigid temps; where to keep warm in Chicago and Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A significant winter storm is expected to arrive in Chicagoland on Thursday, bringing possible blizzard conditions, and sending temperatures plummeting into the single digits Thursday night.
The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
Masks are required inside the warming centers. The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24 hours a day to provide help finding emergency shelter.
You can also call the city's 311 non-emergency service line, or download the CHI311 app to find a warm place to go on nights or weekends.
Chicago public libraries and Chicago Park District buildings can also be used as warming centers during normal business hours, and might serve as warming centers on evenings, weekends, or holidays as needed.
In suburban Cook County, there are 19 available warming centers at various city and village buildings in the list below:
