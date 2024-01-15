Chicago commuters brave extreme conditions during deep freeze

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The bone-chilling temperatures led to frustrating delays for commuters who had to go to work Monday.

Another day of frigid temperatures led to frustrating delays for commuters.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey joins us live with more on the impact of the extreme conditions.

Frozen switches were to blame for some of the delays on Metra Monday.

An issue with the tracks also led to a derailment on the CTA's Orange Line resulting in longer commute times for those passengers in these chilly temperatures.

A Metra spokesperson said the biggest issue with switches this morning was at Union Station.

There were limited routes in and out of the North Side of the station resulting in a complete stop of Metra's BNSF traffic on the South Side for about 40 minutes.

CBS 2 also saw earlier delays into Ogilvie Station, where there was reduced ridership.

Passengers hustled out of the cold and onto their trains.

By mid-afternoon, most lines appeared to be on time.

Meanwhile, crews braving the arctic temps to restore full service to the Orange Line after an issue with the tracks led to what the CTA is calling a "comparatively minor" derailment near the 35th and Archer station.

Orange Line trains were running in two sections with free shuttle buses between Ashland and 35th.

Regular Orange Line passengers said they were expecting a slower-than-normal day and bundled up accordingly.

"I wish everyone could just stay home. Reminds you to slow down and not rush as much," said Orange Line rider Jocelyn Vega.

Due to extreme weather and some overhead wire issues in Gary, the South Shore Line also had to shift to a holiday schedule.