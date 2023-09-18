Police alert Chinatown businesses to group of teen robbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are alerting Chinatown businesses to watch out for a group of teen robbers.
Police say in the last month two to five teenagers have gone into shops on Wentworth or Archer. They bring an item for sale up to the counter, and when the cashier opens the register, the teens jump over the counter and grab money.
The robberies happened at night.
The latest was Friday at a tea shop.
