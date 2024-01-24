Chicago City Council delays vote on resolution calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (CBS) – Protestors filled City Hall on Wednesday as the Chicago City Council debated and ultimately delayed a vote on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

There were other controversial measures on the agenda, but the resolution ate up most of the council's time.

Demonstrators were barred from entering the chamber after the meeting hit capacity. Many of them were angered by the decision to postpone the vote on the resolution.

The vote was pushed back after 28 alderpersons signed a letter requesting the delay out of sensitivity to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

Demonstrators interrupted the council meeting throughout the day. Many alderpeople used their time to lash out against their colleagues who pushed to delay the resolution vote.

"I hope that we remember today and the same words that are being used to prevent atrocities, to prevent another Holocaust, to prevent genocide, and it is not antisemitic," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Even Mayor Brandon Johnson made his stance clear on the cease-fire.

"The killing has to stop, so yes, we need a cease-fire," Johnson said.

While the cease-fire resolution would be symbolic and have no binding authority, it would make Chicago the largest city in the country to pass such a measure.

The war began with Hamas' surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Terrorists killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostages back to Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 25,400 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive in retaliation for the attack.