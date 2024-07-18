Dozens of Chicago area car dealerships raise money for military families

Car dealerships in the Chicago area are raising awareness and funds for local military members and their families.

More than 65 car dealerships signed up to participate in the 11th Annual BBQ for the Troops community fundraising event last weekend, where they offered a range of activities, including patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music, and more.

They're also expanding the festivities to a month-long endeavor as the dealerships will make a donation to the USO for every test driver at the dealership for the month of July.

Since the program's inception, dealers part of the Chicago Automobile Trad Association have raised more than $1.1 million to support USO programs.

"Supporting the USO and local service members and their families is a cause everyone can rally around, and what better organization to drive the effort than the local new-car dealers who are already pillars of their communities," said Jason Roberts, Chicago Automobile Trade Association chairman. "What the dealers have been able to achieve over the last ten years of this program is incredible and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to this collective fundraising effort that is so crucial to support our troops."

Fundraising will take place online through this month. Those interested can donate online here.