Chicago bridges going up biweekly through June

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The bridges are going up in Chicago.

The city is starting its spring bridge lifts, from Ashland to Lake Shore Drive. It's to let sailboats move from their storage facilities to lakefront harbors.

That's 27 bridges over the Chicago River going up throughout the day. Each one takes about 10 minutes, but that's nothing compared to the four hour journey for the boats to reach the lake.

The bridge lifts will happen bi-weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays through the end of June.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 11:26 AM

