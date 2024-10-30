After Hail Mary lapse, Chicago Bears coach voices support for CB Tyrique Stevenson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The stench of the "Fail Mary" loss to Washington is still lingering at Halas Hall as the 4-3 Chicago Bears try to turn their attention to this Sunday's trip to Arizona.

It was clear this week the team is closing ranks to maintain a united front inside the building.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't say if cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will face any discipline for his total lack of awareness on the Hail Mary play that cost the Bears a win in Washington last Sunday. That includes talking about his status for this Sunday.

"Not going to talk about Tyrique in terms of starting, not starting, all those things," Eberflus said. "But I will say this, that Tyrique's made a lot of plays for this group and for our defense and for our football team, and he's going to continue to do that."

Bears players have openly questioned other decisions, like giving the ball to an offensive lineman at the goal line, which led to a turnover. Receiver DJ Moore said they want to have a player-led team that can voice their frustrations, just maybe not publicly.

"We all talked about it," Moore said. "Me and Flus talked about it and with the captains, and just gotta stay in house next time. I'm not going to say sorry for what I said, but at the same time, it should've just stayed in house, but I said what I said."

Quarterback Caleb Williams said "the better teams that I've been on, that the players lead and that's what we have here. I think it's something that I go by myself, is [on] OK teams, nobody leads, good teams, coaches lead and then the great teams, the players lead. So we have to find ways to be better."

The Bears are also dealing with a slew of injuries, especially on the offensive line, which is why Eberflus said they held a walkthrough instead of a full practice. The team is expected to give a better idea of the status of lineman Braxton Jones and others on Thursday.