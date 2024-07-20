Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson "tired" of talk of upside and potential, says he wants to "prove it"

Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson "tired of upside and potential," says he wants to "prove it"

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp 2024 with high expectations. Jaylon Johnson, who is now entering his fifth year with the team, says it doesn't really feel different. He just wants them to show what they can do.

"I'm tired of upside and potential," he said. "I just want us to go out there and be that. It's about action. Every fan. 'This is our year.' I'm not about that. We gotta go out there and prove it. That starts with day one. Today. Going to carry on."

Matt Eberflus says he felt like pretty much everyone "leveled up" from the start of the offseason program. That includes quarterback Caleb Williams.

"Caleb leveling up? In general operation. We gave him a lot during the spring. And summer. You can see it in the execution in and out of the huddle. Much better," he said.

Rome Odunze was not present for the Bears' first practice for personal reasons. He is expected back on Sunday.

A couple of starters, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker TJ Edwards, will be limited early in camp, but Eberflus said it's nothing major, and both are close to being a full go.