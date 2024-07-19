Chicago Bears veterans join rookies for highly-anticipated training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears veterans joined the rookies on Friday for one of the most highly anticipated training camps in recent memory.

Several smiling faces filed into Halas Hall on Friday to report for training camp as veterans joined the rookies.

"Obviously, the excitement's really high," said tight end Cole Kmet. "The optimism's really high."

Rookie receiver Rome Odunze said, "Of course we're excited. I mean, it's our first time going through this process. We finally get to play football, and that's an exciting thing."

The roster will have a healthy mix of both veterans and rookies this season, all led by No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, who was ready to use each practice as an opportunity to get better and learn Shane Waldron's offense quickly.

"[I'm] making sure that I'm putting myself in the right position, that I'm getting in here early," Williams said. "I'm going over film. I'm going over the plays. I'm getting all the details that I can, trying to figure out the 'whys.' Why we run this, when we're running it and things like that and then keep progressing throughout that. I understand it's year one. There's gonna be times it's gonna be tough."

General manager Ryan Poles agreed that Williams will see adversity during his rookie season, but he wants the quarterback to "lean on all of us to get through those moments."

The rest of the offense is ready to get up to speed and learn a new system as well.

"We gotta get this thing going quickly," Kmet said, stressing the urgency to learn the offense. "There's not gonna be time to kinda meander through this thing. You gotta get this thing going quickly here."

Williams and the offense will be tested by a talented Bears defense right away in camp. The team's first practice is set for Saturday.

The first preseason game, the Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans, is less than two weeks away. Williams will be getting playing time during the preseason.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said coaches will continue to evaluate the number of snaps he'll actually take, but he said it could be around 45 to 55 snaps.