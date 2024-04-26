Chicago Bears pick Yale's Kiran Amegadjie in Round 3 of the NFL Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears selected Kiran Amegadjie of Yale as their third-round draft pick Thursday night, at No. 75.

The offensive lineman is a native of west suburban Hinsdale.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso described Amegadjie as a "ridiculously long, thick masher with OT frame who probably plays guard at next level," and who has "strong, methodical movements."

This came after a potentially franchise-altering first round, in which the Bears drafted their quarterback of the future and added to his offensive weapons. The team selected quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze with the first and ninth overall picks, respectively.

The Bears also have the No. 122 overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday.

FILE - Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

Other draft news and notes

The University of Illinois star defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was taken No. 36 overall in the third round by the Washington Commanders.

Newton was a First All-American and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, leading the Illini with 7.5 sacks. He was the only defensive lineman named a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy as one of the top five defenders in college football.

He also led all Big Ten defensive tackles with 44 pressures and 7.5 sacks. He led all defensive tackles in the country with 749 snaps, 73 more than the next-closest Power Five defensive tackle.

As an impact player on special teams, he also led the country with an Illinois-record four blocked kicks this season, all against Big Ten opponents.

Then, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round. He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2023 and started all 12 games for the Illini in his senior season.