Chicago Bears veterans Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat attend mandatory minicamp

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears were back to offseason work this week for a three-day mandatory minicamp, including veterans who skipped prior optional practices.

The Bears had perfect attendance at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, including new wide receiver Keenan Allen, who hadn't attended OTAs. He said he's still working on building chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, but with all the veterans on the Bears offense, he isn't worried.

"I think the offense as a whole, everybody's experienced pretty much at every position except the quarterback position, so as long as we're all talking to him, we're all on the same page, we're all communicating at the same level, it shouldn't be a problem," Allen said.

On playing with a rookie quarterback, tight end Cole Kmet said it's about "really just being patient with it. Kinda understanding that there's a learning process to it, especially as a rookie, there's a lot you got to learn coming into the league. I thought he's done a great job so far throughout OTAs. You can see those steps he's taken week to week."

Tuesday also featured a first look at defensive end Montez Sweat on the practice field after he was also absent from OTAs. Sweat is part of a defensive group that really brought the energy to practice.

"It's exciting," Sweat said. "I think to play football man, you gotta have maybe a screw or two loose. If you're out there having fun and talking smack, man it just makes it so much more fun."

Allen said he thought the Bears' unit looked like a top-five defense.

"It sounds like a top-five defense too," Allen said. "Defenses are annoying, especially at practice. You just hear them every time they make a play. It's 'Hoo-rah!' celebrations, guys running up and down the sideline. So I mean it's annoying. The offense, we get a first down, one guy just trots around, comes back to the huddle. Everybody's like, 'OK, what's the next play?' You don't really see too much 'Yay!' You don't get all that."

Allen said he's fine playing out this season in the final year of his current contract. He was also quick to point out that the wide receiver market just got reset with Justin Jefferson signing a contract with $110 million guaranteed from the Minnesota Vikings.