Bears will "cast a wide net" for new head coach, GM Ryan Poles says

Bears digging deeper than ever before in search for new head coach, Poles says

Bears digging deeper than ever before in search for new head coach, Poles says

Bears digging deeper than ever before in search for new head coach, Poles says

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears' coaching carousel really starts spinning this week.

Former Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel will reportedly be at Halas Hall on Wednesday for an interview, with Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn up next.

The Bears brain trust addressed the issue on Tuesday. But General Manager Ryan Poles' end-of-season news conference did not provide a lot of new information.

However, it was made clear that Poles is the point person in charge of the head coaching search—one that will be extensive in order to get right.

"We're going to cast a wide net. It's going to be a diverse group. There's going to be different backgrounds from offense, defense, special teams, college, pro. We are turning every stone to make sure that we're doing this right way," Poles said. "There's going to be some names that you don't expect, that are going to surprise you, because we're digging deeper than ever have before."

One question that coaching candidates will likely have is what Poles' own future in the organization looks like? The Bears GM would not say if his contract expires after next season or if he is getting an extension, but he said he would discuss that information privately with candidates if they ask.

"In the interviews that I've participated in, that's never been a factor," said Bears Chairman George McCaskey. "Nobody has ever come in and said, 'I'm not going to come here unless the general manager and I are on the same timeline, so I don't think that's going to be a factor."

"I trust Ryan. I trust the process that he has put together. I'm confident he will yield positive results. We will hire a world-class coach—whether it's Thomas Brown or someone who currently does not work in this organization," said Bears President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren. "We will get this right."

Warren and MCCaskey are among a large group who will be involved in the interview process.

Meanwhile, Poles cleared up rumors regarding his relationship with Warren, saying it couldn't be further from the truth that there is any friction. He called the rumors disappointing.