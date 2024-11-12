Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after 9 games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised "there will be changes" following the team's 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and on Tuesday a major change came down as the team fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," Eberflus said in a statement. "I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

It's the first time in Bears' history the franchise has fired a coach midseason.

Waldron was hired to replace Luke Getsy after the 2023 season, but lasted only nine games with the Bears. In that time, they rank ninth worst in the NFL in points per game (19.4), third worst in yards per game (277.7) and passing yards per game (169.6), and ninth worst in rushing yards per game (108.1). Chicago's offense also ranks bottom three in yards per play (4.3), third down percentage (28.7%) and sacks allowed (38).

Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown will take over at offensive coordinator. Brown, who was hired in the offseason from the Carolina Panthers, called plays for the Panthers as recently as last year, and before that was an assistant for three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and was touted as a big contributor to the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players," said Eberflus.



The Bears have not been the same team following their loss to the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary and have not scored a touchdown on 23 straight offensive drives, dating back to Week 8. The offensive line has also allowed 15 sacks over the last two games -- including nine on Sunday.

After averaging nearly 32 points per game in three consecutive wins against the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 4-6, the offense has cratered, averaging only 9 points per game in three consecutive losses to the Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots in Weeks 8-10.

Waldron was in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Bears, coming over from the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent three seasons as offensive coordinator. He was charged with developing No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams and his impressive supporting cast of weapons that Chicago's front office worked hard to assemble this offseason, but the marriage didn't appear to be a good fit. After Williams won three straight starts from Weeks 4-6, Chicago lost three straight following the Week 7 bye. In those three losses, Williams is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt, and has thrown zero touchdowns.

Waldron's replacement, Brown, is someone who has received head coaching interest at just 38-years-old. He spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, and helped Bryce Young defeat C.J. Stroud's Houston Texans by a score of 15-13 in his first game calling plays after Frank Reich relinquished the duties.

The Bears are now 4-5, and things don't get any easier. Chicago has the toughest-remaining schedule in the NFL, and will play its first divisional opponent of the year this week in the Green Bay Packers.