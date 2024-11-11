Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus says "there will be changes" after third-straight loss

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being sacked 18 times in three-straight brutal losses for the Chicago Bears, change seems to be coming to an offense after rookie Caleb Williams taking a beating.

Shane Waldron's future as offensive coordinator looks to be in doubt.

Matt Eberflus didn't provide any new information about changes that will be made following the Bears' third-straight loss to the lowly New England Patriots. He would only say that decisions regarding the coaching staff are ultimately his to make.

"There will be changes, adjustments being made," Eberflus said. "Again, I'm not going to disclose those right now. I'm not at that point in the process. Monday's a long day in terms of the evaluation."

Eberflus said he's in constant conversation with general manager Ryan Poles about such decisions.

Something that's not up for discussion is Caleb Williams being the Bears starting quarterback. The offense has gone 23-straight drives without scoring a touchdown and has not been practicing like they play could be a reason for a lack of execution according to running back D'Andre Swift.

"We could just do a better job of focusing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," Swift said. "We can't just expect to have it click on Sunday without seeing it done in those wok days leading up to that. So we just gotta be, like I said, intentional with our work throughout the week and come here everyday with a purpose."

As for how the team would feel about there being changes midseason, both Swift and linebacker T.J. Edwards said they're just focused on making plays.

Edwards added the temperature of the team currently is one of frustration and said they just want to win starting next Sunday when the team opens division play against the Green Bay Packers.