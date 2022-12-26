Chicago Bears share their favorite Christmas memories

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears had the day off for Christmas, but ahead of the holiday, they shared some of their favorite Christmas memories.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson recalled growing up with a gas fireplace, and wondering how Santa Claus would get down the chimney.

"In my head, I was watching the shows, and it was like, 'Yeah, he comes through the chimney,' and all that. I was looking, and I'm like, 'My chimney don't look like that. How he going to come through the glass?'" Johnson said.

Johnson said he was the type of kid to stay up all night searching for presents.

"I was always trying to prove something wrong, so I mean, I definitely spoiled it," he said. "I mean, honestly, I feel like my favorite gift was probably like a Nerf gun that I got back in the day. I've always wondered, and seen all the commercials, but couldn't ever get it."

Now that he's a father, Johnson said he likes to spoil his daughter with gifts all year long.

"We'll just run to Target, run somewhere, get a toy, or whatever it is," he said.

Running back Khalil Herbert said he once got a bike with an S-shaped frame.

"You've never seen anything like it," he said. "I remember, because nobody else had it, and I had it, and I would ride it everywhere."

Tight end Cole Kmet, who grew up in the northwest suburbs, remembered watching his dad dressed up as Santa Claus, walking through the yards in their neighborhood in Wauconda.

"My favorite gift was the [Ninendo] Wii. So a lot of fights came from the Wii, but that was our favorite family gift that we got," he said.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones recalled one year, after he thought he'd opened all his gifts, but hadn't received the bike he wanted.

"It was in the back, and she [mom] had rolled it out, and she pretended like, 'Oh, yeah, this Christmas, I couldn't give you that,'" he said. "'Oh, dang. If you couldn't afford it, I understand, mom,' and then she always comes through, and then here comes the bicycle. So that was pretty cool."

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. said Christmas has always been his favorite holiday, because it brings the family together.

"I'm a big family person. I have a huge family. Five siblings on my dad's side, five on my mom," he said. "Christmas is joyful, you know, giving gifts, loving one another. It brings people together, you know, so that's why I love it so much."