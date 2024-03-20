Chicago Bears get up-close look at Caleb Williams during USC Pro Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears' likely No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Caleb Williams, put his skills on display at USC's Pro Day on Wednesday.

A large contingent from the Bears got an up-close look at Williams, who is widely expected to be Chicago's franchise quarterback. The presumptive No. 1 pick didn't go through any workouts at the NFL Combine, so it was the Bears' first chance to see him throw in person.

Williams showed off his arm strength and accuracy in front of Bears representatives, including general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and others. Even newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen was on hand.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ryan Sun / AP

From all accounts, Williams looked good and said he was focused on showing he could throw from the pocket. He also got the chance to interact with Bears brass again after a brief meeting at the combine.

"I don't think I really need to learn much, just build the relationship," Williams said. "They're trying to see if I'm the right fit to be first pick as a QB and possibly be the face of the franchise. They're trying to figure out if it's the guy that they should invest all the time, energy, effort and money into, which is obviously important in this situation. It was great and just about building relationships."

Williams at some point will have a visit to Halas Hall where the Bears will get to put him through medical testing, another part of the combine he did not participate in. Williams did not say when that visit will be.