Bears trade fourth-round pick for Chargers' Keenan Allen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears on Thursday night traded their fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen, 31, is coming off a season in which he set a career high and a franchise record with 108 receptions. His 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games were both the second-highest total of his career.

Last season was also the sixth 1,000-yard season of his career.

The former third-round pick out of California is known as a route technician and a sure-handed professional.

He will turn 32 years old the day that Chicago will presumably draft its franchise quarterback: USC's Caleb Williams.

Allen pairs with DJ Moore for as good a one-two punch as the Bears have had at receiver.

The Bears will pay Allen $18 million next season.

He will be a free agent at the end of next season.