Former Chargers teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga looks forward to playing with Keenan Allen on Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears welcomed in a wave of free agents Friday, including new linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

The fourth-year backer and all-name team all-star has played three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He has totaled 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two tackles-for-loss, and two quarterback hits in his career – and he played on 80% of the Chargers' special teams snapes last season.

Ogbongbemiga was also teammates on the Chargers with fellow Bears newcomer Keenan Allen.

Maybe the only knock on that acquisition is the fact that Allen is 31. But Ogbongbemiga said age is only a number for Allen.

"He got a lot of years in the tank, and that's what people don't understand. They may look at his age and question him - like, nah, he's got the juice. He's going to bring some special moments to the city of Chicago," Ogbongbemiga. "I couldn't hold my smile in when I saw the news. I was just so like – I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe, you know, I'd be joining up with him again. You want to say that, 'I've played with Keenan Allen. He's that type of player."

The Bears posted Allen's arrival in Chicago on social media. He will meet with the media Saturday morning.