Chicago Auto Show set to return in February with an array of experiences for all

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nation's largest and longest-running auto show returns to McCormick Place in February.

This year's show runs from Saturday, Feb. 8 through Monday, Feb.17.

Among the highlights this year is the return of the Camp Jeep test track, which allows consumers to experience a Jeep in off-road conditions—including a 30-degree hill ascent and descent. Meanwhile, the Ford Built Wild test track puts visitors in the passenger seat of a Ford Bronco on an off-road course featuring a 38-degree Bronco Mountain.

For those looking to explore electric vehicles, there will be plenty of opportunities. The Chicago Drives Electric indoor test track will expand from one track to two, and will include 10 manufactures of battery-powered vehicles.

"The vehicle offerings on the show floor are more diverse now than ever before," said Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts. "So whether you're looking for a sporty sedan, full-sized family car, electrified vehicle, off-roading wheels, luxury ride or something in between, you will certainly find it at the show."

This year, the Chicago Auto Trade Association—which produces the Auto Show—is also unveiling two new experiences.

Overlanding Chicago will be geared toward those adventure travelers who like to explore life on the road. The space will feature everything to make the experience more enjoyable including camping accessories, specialty vehicles and much more.

"We're bringing the excitement of the adventure outdoors, into to the Chicago Auto Show," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand.

Meanwhile, the Family Fun Zone is designed to keep children aged 2-16 entertained - with a power wheels track.

The show will include special themed days and events including:

Toyota Miles Per Hour Run on Sunday, Feb. 9: Runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public.

on Sunday, Feb. 9: Runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public. First Responders & Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11: Present your badge or military ID for free entry. Guests who accompany first responders or military personnel on this day receive a voucher for $5 off adult admission.

on Tuesday, Feb. 11: Present your badge or military ID for free entry. Guests who accompany first responders or military personnel on this day receive a voucher for $5 off adult admission. Automotive Career Day on Wednesday, Feb. 12: Students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at $10 per ticket.

on Wednesday, Feb. 12: Students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at $10 per ticket. Chicago Auto Show Food Drive held Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 12-14: Bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off regular admission.

held Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 12-14: Bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off regular admission. Chicago Friday Night Flights on Friday, Feb. 14: A one-of-a-kind indoor craft beer sampling event, along with full access to the show.

One of the biggest nights is the black-tie charity gala, First Look For Charity, the evening of Feb. 7. Thousands of guests will have the opportunity to get a sneak-peak at the show, enjoy music, taste gourmet food and beverages, and take a chance at winning a brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV or a 2025 Hyundai Palisade.

First Look For Charity has raised more than $63 million for dozens of local non-profits. This year's charities include; 100 Club of Illinois, Advocate Health Care, ALS United Greater Chicago, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, Cal's Angels Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity, Folds of Honor, Franciscan Community Benefit Services, Glenwood Academy, Jesse White Tumbling Team, Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children, Misericordia, Sertoma Star Services, Special Olympics Illinois, Susan G. Komen Chicago, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation and the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer.

Tickets and more information for First Look for Charity can be found at FirstLookforCharity.org.

Chicago Auto Show tickets are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors aged 62 and older and $12 for children 4-12.

Tune in to CBS News Chicago on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. for "Shifting Gears," live at the Chicago Auto Show.