Chicago area girl with rare condition dances as she starts kindergarten

By Steffanie Dupree

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- CBS News Chicago first reported in 2023 on a little Naperville girl named Mary Hill—who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, a condition that causes delays in growth and development.

Mary has both developmental and intellectual disabilities. Her family has said she has taught them the meaning of the quote: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain."

Thus, each year, Mary's family hosts a dance party to celebrate her.

The family now has another big milestone to celebrate. Mary and her twin brother, James, are now 5 years old—and they headed off to kindergarten a few days ago.

Mary still loves dancing. In fact, on her "first day of school," she said she wanted to be a dancer when she grows up.

