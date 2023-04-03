Watch CBS News
Chicago area gas prices already rising, as oil producers announce supply cuts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rising gas prices are about to climb even higher, due to a surprise move by oil-producing countries in the middle east.

AAA Chicago says prices in Illinois are about 14 cents higher compared to a week ago, and drivers can expect to pay even more after Saudi Arabia and its allies announced they will be cutting oil production by more than a million barrels a day.

So how much will you pay today?

According to AAA, the average price in the city of Chicago is $4.23 per gallon of regular gas as of Monday, up from $4.09 a week ago, and $3.99 a month ago.

In the suburbs, it's a little cheaper, at around $4.02 a gallon, up from $3.85 a week ago, and $3.66 a month ago. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

