Chicago area gas prices already rising, as oil producers announce supply cuts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rising gas prices are about to climb even higher, due to a surprise move by oil-producing countries in the middle east.

AAA Chicago says prices in Illinois are about 14 cents higher compared to a week ago, and drivers can expect to pay even more after Saudi Arabia and its allies announced they will be cutting oil production by more than a million barrels a day.

So how much will you pay today?

According to AAA, the average price in the city of Chicago is $4.23 per gallon of regular gas as of Monday, up from $4.09 a week ago, and $3.99 a month ago.

In the suburbs, it's a little cheaper, at around $4.02 a gallon, up from $3.85 a week ago, and $3.66 a month ago.