Chicago area elected officials call Texas school massacre that killed 14 kids 'heartwrenching,' 'every parent's nightmare'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Elected officials from the Chicago area expressed shock and grief Tuesday after a shooting left 14 children and one adult dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.

The massacre happened at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The school teaches 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students, according to Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo.

Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released this statement on the Texas school shooting late Tuesday:

"I am shocked and horrified to learn that over one dozen young children senselessly lost their lives in a Texas elementary school today. My family and I are sending prayers to the entire Uvalde community and the families that sent their child to school today unaware that they would not be coming home. As a nation, we simply cannot allow this to continue. Every single day, children and young people are losing their lives to people who do not value the sanctity of life and take advantage of the unabated presence of firearms in our communities. Now more than ever, we must push our legislators to pass sweeping and effective gun control measures. Our children's lives depend on it."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker added:

"It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas. My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs."

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), called for changes in gun laws:

"Today's news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too soon. My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost. "I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) tweeted:

"Every parent's nightmare. I'm heartbroken for these families and angry as hell at Republicans' shameless inaction to save the lives of innocent children. For every victim of this tragedy, enough has to be enough."

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-Illinois) also took aim at policy as she mentioned other recent mass shootings:

"I have no words to convey the immense pain that our entire nation is feeling right now as we collectively mourn the loss of 14 students and a teacher who were taken from us today in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. My heart and prayers are with the friends, families and loved ones of those lost as well as those who were injured in this horrific, vile attack. "But let me be crystal clear, prayers are not enough. Ten days ago, we lost 10 Americans to a gunman in Buffalo. Last month, 29 people were injured in a mass shooting in a New York City subway attack. Today, it's 14 elementary school students and a teacher. In total, there have been 211 reported mass shootings in 2022 alone. Make no mistake, this is an epidemic, and it is one that is unique to the United States of America. "I cannot understand how the hell any GOP member of Congress can look at today's news and still believe that there is nothing Congress can do to end these school shootings. We need real action, and we need it right now. "As the former spokesperson and volunteer for Moms Demand Action, I have been on the frontlines of the gun safety movement for years now. I will not stop fighting to protect our children and neither will the millions of Americans who rightfully understand that it is damn time for Congress to pass common-sense, long-overdue gun safety legislation so that we can finally save lives. This is going to end. Members of Congress, activists, survivors and countless families will organize and fill the halls of Congress, the offices of public leaders and our public streets and we will not leave until the Senate takes action."

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza issued this statement:

"I am horrified by this latest mass shooting targeting schoolchildren. These tragedies have become all too common. As a parent, the idea of having a child killed while at school – a place that is meant to be the safest space for our kids – is a horrific nightmare. My heart and prayers are with the families of the 14 students who are living this nightmare, and the family of the teacher killed. May the entire school community be supported as it grapples with the lasting trauma this day will bring. And may this serve as a reminder to us all that gun violence is a public health crisis and change is urgently needed."

Several other local elected officials issued tweets:

15 dead, including 14 children at Robb Elementary School in Texas. My thoughts and prayers are with the families, but thoughts and prayers have never been and will never be enough. Congress needs to take meaningful action to address the plague of gun violence across our country. https://t.co/pinf5KZYtx — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) May 24, 2022

I am heartbroken and angry. We have too many damned guns. We have too much NRA money infecting the @GOP. We have too many Senators who think it's more important to preserve the filibuster than children's lives. And so, 10 years after Sandy Hook, another 14 Americans are dead. — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 24, 2022

I am heartbroken over the news of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas this evening. The victim's families and the entire community are in my thoughts tonight. As the details emerge we must work to prevent future tragedies. https://t.co/maZEQGFkJf — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) May 24, 2022

No parent should have to worry about whether or not their child will come home from school. No one should feel unsafe running to the store for groceries. No one should fear riding public transportation. No one should be scared going to their place of worship. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) May 24, 2022

I am sickened by the news from Uvalde, Texas of a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. My thoughts are with the families of the children murdered, with all those hurt, and the entire Uvalde community. https://t.co/x3Zt6fUQ4L — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 24, 2022

This is pure evil and heartbreaking - 14 children and 1 teacher were murdered in an act of senseless violence. Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Uvalde, Texas community. https://t.co/xHxn82zjLa — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 24, 2022