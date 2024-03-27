Chicago alderman criticized for attending rally where American flag was burned
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nine Chicago aldermen plan to condemn Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez after he attended a pro-Palestine rally over the weekend where an American flag was burned.
The Anti-Imperialist Resistance group organized the rally.
The group and Sigcho-Lopez said the flag burning occurred before Sigcho-Lopez appeared, and he spoke after the incident.
However, several people said the charred remains of the flag were on the ground right in front of Sigcho-Lopez as he addressed the crowd.
Other aldermen criticized him on social media over the weekend, while Sigcho-Lopez defended himself.
Some of those same aldermen want a special meeting to discuss what happened.