Chicago Police seek to identify 6 girls suspected in CTA robberies

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help identifying six girls who they say robbed and beat several female passengers on the CTA Red Line.

The incidents happened between May 6 and May 10. 

In each instance, they started a physical fight with the passenger and then robbed her. 

The robbers are described as between 16 and 22 years old. 

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives at (312)745-4447. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online

First published on May 11, 2024 / 11:32 PM CDT

