2d Restaurant broken into for the second time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular restaurant in Lakeview was broken into for the second time in four months.

The front door was smashed at the 2d Restaurant.

The business also posted pictures of an empty cash register and a person caught on surveillance video inside.

The owners wrote online that they were devastated and defeated after this burglary.