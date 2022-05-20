Chef Jin Lew out of coma weeks after being carjacked, brutally beaten in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Renowned suburban chef Jin Lew is out of a coma after being beaten and left for dead following a carjacking last month.

Lew was heading home after visiting his son in the South Loop on the night of Wednesday, April 6, when he was attacked in Chinatown.

A street cleaner found Lew on 25th Place near Princeton Avenue.

Family spokesman Dr. Kim Tee said Lew has now been transferred to a long-term care center.

Lew can follow commands with small motions with his hands and can respond to some questions with head-nods, according to his family.

Lew's memory and speech aren't back yet, but doctors are pleased with progress, his family said.

Lew worked as the head chef at Chi Tung Restaurant in Evergreen Park for decades. He appeared in a 2012 episode of the WGN-TV show, "Chicago's Best."