Chicago police search for missing 15-year-old Englewood boy last seen weeks ago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who has not been seen for more than three weeks. 

Elitis Shaw, who also goes by Eli or Sly, was last seen on July 12 in Englewood. 

Elitis is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium-brown complexion. 

Missing Elitis Shaw
Chicago Police Department

He was last seen wearing a basketball jersey, blue jeans, and gray and white New Balance gym shoes. 

Anyone with information on where Elitis might be is asked to contact the Area One detectives at the SVU office at 312-747-8380 or to call 911. 

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

