FBI seeking suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oak Lawn Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 12:17 p.m. at the Chase Bank, located in the 10400 block of South Cicero Avenue.
Authorities said the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money. No injuries were reported.
He is described as a White or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt with an army green baseball cap with a blue surgical mask and possibly wearing a short, dark wig.
He fled the scene in a red Nissan – either Altima or Sentra – and remains at large.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 312-421-6700, or submit to tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
for more features.