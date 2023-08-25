FBI seeking suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oak Lawn Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:17 p.m. at the Chase Bank, located in the 10400 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

He is described as a White or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt with an army green baseball cap with a blue surgical mask and possibly wearing a short, dark wig.

He fled the scene in a red Nissan – either Altima or Sentra – and remains at large.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 312-421-6700, or submit to tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.