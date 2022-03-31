Police search for suspects in Chase Bank robbery on city's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for three men who robbed a bank Tuesday on the city's Near West Side.

Around 11:32 a.m., FBI responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. The three suspects entered the bank posing as customers before displaying handguns and demanded money.

Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000.

Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money.

"Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner.

The suspects are described as three Black men, one with a medium to large build between 5'5" – 5'6" wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, a dark colored mask, dark pants, blue and white Jordan shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

FBI Chicago

The second suspect is about 5'10" wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, bright orange mask, yellow reflective vest, dark colored gloves, pants, and boots. The third suspect is between 5'10'' to 6' dressed like a security guard and wore a dark-colored hat with white lettering, dark-colored mask, dark-colored shirt with patches on both sleeves, white gloves, dark-colored belt, pants, and dark work boots.

FBI Chicago

FBI Chicago

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.