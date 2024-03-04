Charges announced in teen takeover of Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Sunday announced charges in connection to the South Loop gathering that led to a fatal shooting Saturday evening.

Official says they took at least nine teens into custody. Their ages range from 14 to 18 years old. The teens were charged with disorderly conduct, breach of peace, assault, and reckless conduct.

The gathering of the out-of-control crowd ended in a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured.

On Sunday night, a group of violence interrupters was back at the scene near Roosevelt and Canal. The goal was to maintain peace and prevent any repeat of Saturday night.

Rodney Phillips and his team of crisis prevention and response specialists are on high alert. They were on the scene Saturday night when the chaos unfolded. Twenty-four hours later, they were even more vigilant.

"The outlook is to be on point and to be here because we know a lot of the kids suffered some trauma here yesterday," said Philips.

It was just after 8 p.m. when a large group of teens flooded the area Saturday night, wreaking havoc on drivers and nearby small businesses.

"We have security guards here every night, and we locked the doors for a couple of hours and kept everyone out," said Peter Letsos with White Palace Grill.

When the gunfire broke out, 17-year-old Jeremy Smith was shot in the chest and neck, police say. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the leg. He was listed in fair condition.

As the crowd of teens spiraled out of control--some were dancing in the middle of the street and others antagonizing law enforcement--Chicago Police moved in, making a number of arrests.

"Like they say, you could be bored, and then people find themselves in trouble," said Ald. Jason Ervin (28th Ward).

When it comes to cracking down on these so-called teen takeovers, Ervin says providing an alternative outlet is critical moving forward.

"It speaks to the point that we have to provide better resources and safe alternatives for our young people," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

One person is in custody in connection with Saturday night's fatal shooting.