Charges filed against man accused of snatching 7-year-old girl from Chicago park bench

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is facing charges after a 7-year-old girl was snatched from a park bench in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday.

Johnathan Hill, 23, was in police custody Saturday. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated kidnapping of someone under 13 and another felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13. Under state law, that charge is for a sex act against anyone under 13 by someone 17 or older.

The 7-year-old was sitting on a park bench Thursday with her two 13-year-old brothers nearby. They turned their backs for a second, and that's when police say Hill swooped in and kidnapped the girl.

Later someone saw Hill and the 7-year-old walking at 76th and Coles and called police because they noticed the 7-year-old looked like she needed help.

Then cops found Hill and the little girl on a balcony, with him committing what we now know was some sort of sex act on the girl.

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.