Charges could be dropped Tuesday for wrongfully convicted Francisco Benitez

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrongfully convicted man who left the Cook County Jail after 34 years will learn if prosecutors will drop charges against him.

Francisco Benitez, 52, claimed Chicago police framed him. In August, his murder conviction was tossed out by a judge.

He was released on a no-cash bond with a few conditions, such as wearing a monitor device. When he was 18, he was convicted of the 1989 murder of two teenagers but has said he was innocent all these years.

On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., the Cook County State Attorney's Office will decide whether to drop the charges against Benitez.

A hearing was held in April, and evidence was presented supporting his exoneration. Two eyewitnesses now say they saw who actually committed the murders. It wasn't Benitez.

He said he was framed by CPD detectives who worked out of Area 5.

"I always knew he was innocent because I was there. So, I always knew he was innocent. I just never believed it would take this long," said Benitez's friend John Mercado.