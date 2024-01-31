Chance the Rapper's "B-sides and Seasides" concert coming to Chicago's Ramova Theatre in February

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's Chance the Rapper will return to the city next month to perform an all-ages show.

The concert "B-sides and Seasides" is set to take place on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Ramova Theatre in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street in Bridgeport. It will be his first show since performing at the United Center last August.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Presale tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

More information can be found on the Ramova Theatre's website.

Ramova Theatre's 2023 grand reopening

Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson, and Quincy Jones reopened the venue last year as co-owners along with investor Tyler Nevius who bought the then-vacant theater and an adjacent lot from the city for $1 in 2017.

In 2022, the Chicago City Council approved $9.1 million in tax increment financing subsidies to help cover the costs of a $30 million renovation of the Ramova.

The project has transformed the property into a concert and dining complex featuring a live music and entertainment venue space for 1,500 people, a restaurant, and a brewpub.