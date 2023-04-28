Tickets for Chance the Rapper's 'Acid Rap' celebration concert on sale Friday

Chance the Rapper celebration convert tickets on sale Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Good news for Chance the Rapper fans.

Today's the day to get tickets to the rapper's upcoming celebration concert this summer.

Chance is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his breakout mixtape "Acid Rap."

The Chicago artist will be back at United Center for the anniversary show on Aug. 19.

It's his first performance at the U.C. since 2019.

General on-sale tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.