Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot literally up for grabs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.

It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.

Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around like a hurricane.

Players had only three seconds to snatch as many as they could: tickets that could be worth $1 billion, mixed in with play money worth nothing.

Some people walked away with one ticket, others as many as 14 like Joshua Herron. He wasn't messing around and already has a plan hatched for when he wins the jackpot.

"I need me a McLaren 782 L2 Spyder and I got the tickets right here to go get it," Herron said. "So when I get it, I'm going to Mexico. Peace out baby!"

A basic Powerball ticket retails for $2, with 25% of that cost helping fund Illinois schools.

Illinois benefits even more if the jackpot ticket is sold at an Illinois store. If an Illinois Lottery retailer sells the $1 billion winning Powerball ticket, the retailer will get a $500,000 cash bonus for selling the winning ticket. Retailers get 1% of the prize value of every winning ticket, which is capped at $500,000. Plus, the taxes from the $1 billion winnings would go back to the state.

The next Powerball drawing was scheduled for Monday night, with the second-highest jackpot ever up for grabs.