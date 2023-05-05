Family remembers Champaign couple killed in I-55 dust storm pileup

CHICAGO (CBS) – Loved ones remembered a central Illinois couple who died in the dust storm pileup earlier this week on Interstate 55 at their funeral service on Friday.

Michael Zinchuk was born in Chicago, but he and his wife Amy called Champaign home. They were married for 30 years and leave behind three children.

Amy loved music and wanted to share that with her community.

"She was a piano teacher," said Diane Baker, Amy's sister-in-law. "She has that extended family out there of all the children that she has taught over the years."

At least five other people died in the crash on Monday, which also involved dozens of vehicles north of Farmersville. Some 30 other people were hurt.

Illinois State Police said high winds blew dirt from nearby fields, causing zero visibility.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the pileup.