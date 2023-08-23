CFD takes 6-year-old son of fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt back to school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Wednesday, a special memory for the family of a fallen firefighter.

Jermaine Pelt died in the line of duty this spring. The 49-year-old had been with the Chicago Fire Department for 18 years.

Pelt's son had to start the school year without his dad for the first time.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us how a south suburban community came together to support him on Wednesday.

"I know it's exciting for all the kids to get back out here."

His back-to-school memories are fading, but Gene Paylor will remember this first day of school.

"It was a pretty nice turnout," Paylor said.

The Chicago firefighter and emt joined his brothers at Chateaux School in Hazel Crest to support a six-year-old boy who lost his dad.

"Even though Jermaine's not with us, we still going to continue to love and support his family," Paylor said.

Jermaine Pelt died last April, fighting a house fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

"We are still touched by it. Probably always going to be touched by it, you know," Paylor said.

He left behind family: A daughter and six-year-old Jared. Last year, his dad walked him to school. This year, he gets a ride with his extended family.

"Kids never forget that, you know? I didn't get to ride in a rig until I got on the job. So that's special," Paylor said.

"He would've been so proud to see his only son walking to school with some of his colleagues. So he would've been very grateful."

Ariana Roby knows she and her son will never be alone.

"The outpouring of love for our family has been overwhelming these past few months since this happened," Roby said.

Firefighters take care of their own from the first day of school to the last.

"Always. Always," said Paylor.