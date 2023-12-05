CFD shares safety tips with Christmas trees and space heaters nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As more people begin to pull out space heaters and Christmas trees for the season, the Chicago Fire Department wants to make sure everyone is using them safely.

Experts showed how quickly a fire could spread and had tips to keep your family safe.

"If using space heaters, plug them directly into the outlet and never use extension cords," said CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "Be sure the tree is at least three feet from a heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, or heater vents. Also, turn off your Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed."

Fire officials set a contained room with a tree on fire to show how quickly flames can spread and how intense they can be.

Officials added you need to make sure your home has working smoke detectors.

The CFD is hoping that everyone has a joyous and safe holiday season. Please make sure you water your live trees daily, use space heaters properly, and make sure you have a working smoke & CO detector. Frayed cords, unattended space heaters & candles can be dangerous. Be Safe! pic.twitter.com/nvQoFCuG3z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 5, 2023