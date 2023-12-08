CFD, CPD host tree lighting ceremony honoring those who died in the line of duty

CFD, CPD host tree lighting ceremony honoring those who died in the line of duty

CFD, CPD host tree lighting ceremony honoring those who died in the line of duty

CHICAGO (CBS) On Friday, Chicago police and fire departments held a joint Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt presided over the ceremony at Chicago Public Safety headquarters.

"Twenty Twenty-three has been a very difficult year for both departments with a combined loss of six members who died in the line of duty. Today we stand with the Chicago Police Department in remembrance of all our members who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Nance-Holt.

The tree is filled with ornaments honoring those Chicago police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.