Dignitaries gather to celebrate Rev. Jesse Jackson ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration was held at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Sunday night, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A number of dignitaries united to honor the legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Speakers and panelists discussed Jackson's role in fighting for civil rights since the 1960s.



As Jackson himself sat in the audience and listened, those gathered recognized his connections with presidents—and his own runs for office. He ran in the Democratic presidential primaries of 1984 and 1988.

Jackson's trailblazing history was recounted with an eye toward the 2024 race for the White House.

"With Harris and Walz, I feel good that in a few short months, we will put an end to the mean spirit that exists in this nation," said Jackson's son, former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. "We will see the rainbow coalition of Jesse Jackson come together and change the face of this nation and the spirit of our world. Thank you, Daddy."

The speakers referenced how Rev. Jackson laid the groundwork for younger generations in the fight for civil rights.

Jackson is expected to appear onstage at the United Center on Monday.