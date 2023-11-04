Chicago area residents join protests calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (CBS) – Buses were headed back to Chicago after riders took calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war to Washington, D.C.

It came as an intense bombardment continued on the Gaza Strip. CBS 2's Sara Machi spoke to them before they left Washington, D.C.

Saturday's protest was a continuation and escalation of protests in cities like Chicago and around the world since the conflict began with Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

"There is a stage right behind me. It's being taken down. We started here," said Husam Marajda, who attended the protest. "We gathered, we had a lot of speeches, and then we went …we marched around and went to the White House."

Representing Chicago, Marajda was one of the tens of thousands of people who filled D.C.'s Freedom Plaza on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, and an end to American aid to Israel immediately. The protest came two days after the U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $14 billion in assistance, although the bill's future in the Senate is uncertain.

"They all heard us," said. "They all fest us. There's no way that they didn't. Too many of use for them to ignore, too many of use for them not to hear and not to feel the pressure."

CBS 2 was there as he joined travelers stepping aboard two buses leaving from Bridgeview on Friday. Another two loaded up in downtown Chicago.

The gathering was expected to be the nation's largest since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Marajda described the emotions in the crowd. He said the demonstrations will continue until there is a resolution.

"A lot of energy, a lot of rage, you know," he said. "A lot of discussions, but also, I think a lot of hope, you know."

Marajda said he expected his group to be back in Chicago on Sunday morning. He said they'll continue to organize in the city and it's possible they could make a return trip to D.C. in the future.