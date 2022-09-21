Watch CBS News
CDOT handing out more bicycles and equipment as part of Chicago's free bike program

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  More people are getting free bicycles as part of the city's Bike Chicago program.

CDOT is handing the bikes out at 3 p.m. in east Garfield Park near Sacramento and Franklin. Those receiving the bikes had to apply to get one.

Neighbors will also get a helmet, lock, and equipment.

250 bikes have already been given out this year. The goal is to give away 5,000 bikes by 2026. 

