CDOT handing out more bicycles and equipment as part of Chicago's free bike program

More bikes will be distributed through Chicago Bike program

More bikes will be distributed through Chicago Bike program

More bikes will be distributed through Chicago Bike program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are getting free bicycles as part of the city's Bike Chicago program.

CDOT is handing the bikes out at 3 p.m. in east Garfield Park near Sacramento and Franklin. Those receiving the bikes had to apply to get one.

Neighbors will also get a helmet, lock, and equipment.

250 bikes have already been given out this year. The goal is to give away 5,000 bikes by 2026.