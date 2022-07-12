Watch CBS News
Local News

City giving away 5,000 free bikes by 2026

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Who wants to go for a bike ride? 

The Chicago Department of Transportation wants to get more people rolling by giving away 5,000 free bikes with a helmet and a lock by 2026.

The city will be taking online and paper applications starting Monday July 18 through August 4.You can apply here. 

To apply, you must be a Chicago resident at least 14 years old, make less than $100,000 a year for a family of four and participate in a CDOT mobility program.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.