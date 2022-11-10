Watch CBS News
Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Health officials are warning of a deadly listeria outbreak that has been liked to deli meat and cheese. 

Investigators do not know the exact source, but most people who got sick reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters.

The CDC says one person has died and 16 others are sick in six states including Illinois.

In one case, apregnant patient lost her baby after getting sick. 

