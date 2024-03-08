Doctors provide advice on preventing measles with new cases in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Questions and concerns arose Friday after Chicago health leaders reported two unrelated cases of measles in 24 hours.

They are the city's first cases in five years – and some parents have been left concerned about what they need to do to keep their families safe.

The two biggest takeaways from experts are that the measles virus is extremely contagious – but the best defense is full vaccination. Experts added that there is also risk for people with weakened immune systems, such as chemotherapy patients.

Dr. Richard Ceragioli, a pediatrician and vice president of medical staff at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, caught measles as a child.

"They said, 'There wasn't one square inch of your body that didn't have measles on it - a rash,'" Ceragioli said.

Ceragioli said he does not remember this. But he, and other people born before 1957, are considered to have lifelong immunity from exposure.

Now, he urges his patients to give their children the two-dose MMR vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella.

"These are real diseases that deserve real attention," Ceragioli said.

Dr. Erica Kaufman West is director of infectious diseases for the Franciscan Physician Network.

"I think there was a time where I would have been surprised to hear about a measles case popping up in the U.S.," Kaufman West said, "but unfortunately, not so anymore.

Dr. Kaufman West said measles is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets in the air. The disease has a common set of symptoms, including fevers of 104 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit - higher than the typical flu or cold – and white spots on the inside of the mouth.

There is also a classic body rash.

"The classic rash of measles - which starts sort of around the hairline, the back of the neck, and behind the ears - and then travels in a downward fashion," said Kaufman West. "Other symptoms include cough, inflamed nasal passages, or maybe a little bit of a runny nose; conjunctivitis, or irritation and swelling of the eyes."

The virus is highly contagious.

"Very, very – much more than like strep," said Dr. Ceragioli said.

Measles affects nine out of 10 unvaccinated people who come in contact with it. The City of Chicago has quarantined unvaccinated migrants at a Pilsen migrant shelter after the most recent case was detected there.

Experts said it is important that patients who do contract the virus stay in place - and reach out to a health care provider for next steps.

"What we don't want to happen is to have people just walk into an emergency department and just sit in the waiting room - and potentially have a lot of other exposures," said Kaufman West.

A measles infection can lead to severe complications like pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and even death.

Kaufman West said she has watched other measles outbreaks around the country.

When herd immunity stays above 95 percent, the odds of one case turning to 10 is extremely low.

Both doctors that likelihood switches when herd immunity drops below the 95-percent threshold.