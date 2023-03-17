Watch CBS News
CDC launching program to provide thousands of air purifiers to Illinois schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is handing out thousands of air purifiers to schools across the state in an effort to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is paying for more than 60,000 purifiers.

Schools in Cook County are included in the state program.

Chicago received a separate federal grant for air purifiers in city schools.

