Chicago area mother and daughter held hostage by Hamas terrorists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the United States now works to assist in safely rescuing American hostages taken by Hamas, CBS 2 has learned learned President Biden met virtually with the family of Natalie and Judith Raanan.

The mother and daughter from the North Shore are believed to be hostages.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar was the first to report on this and has new information on the situation.

In that Zoom call with the families of American hostages taken from Israel, the Raanan family tells me the president reassured his commitment to rescue the hostages.

The president was asked about those personal conversations for Sunday's "60 Minutes."

"I think they have to know the president of the United States of America cares deeply about them. Deeply. We have to communicate to the world this is critical this is not even human behavior it's pure barbarism and we will do everything we can to get them home if we can find them," Biden said.

Natalie and Judith Raanan's family said they have received confirmation from the Israeli government that both of them were taken hostage and are believed to be alive.

Judith's sister sent a video from Israel.

"As you know Judith and Natalie were taken hostage by cruel Hamas terrorists during Shabbat. Their only crime was being Jewish."

Natalie, who recently graduated from Deerfield High School was in Israel for her grandmother's 85th birthday and to celebrate the Jewish holidays along with her mom Judith, who lives in Evanston.

The community they were visiting was targeted by Hamas fighters.

"Could never imagine that she could be placed, in that kind of situation. We fear for her. We pray for her. We hope she is together with her mom," said Natalie's uncle Avi Zamir.

While the family has received that update that both Natalie and Judith are hostages and alive, they don't know whether or not they are being held together.