Charges pending for CCL holder who shot man during argument in downtown Chicago

CCL holder shoots man during argument in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot by another man during an argument in the Loop early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said two men, 48 and 35, were involved in an argument in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

During the argument, the 48-year-old man started to run towards the 35-year-old, a valid concealed carry license and FOID card holder, who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body in fair condition.

The 35-year-old was placed into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.