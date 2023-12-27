2 hurt after CCL holder, offender exchange gunfire during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted carjacking leads to an exchange of gunfire in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a 65-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a car, in the 0-100 block of North Kostner Avenue around 4:40 a.m., when four armed males exited a silver-colored SUV and approached them.

The offenders demanded their car at which time the man, who is a valid CCL and FOID card holder, pulled out a handgun and fired shots toward the offenders. No one was struck.

One of the offenders then opened fire towards the victims - striking the woman in the chest and the man suffered a graze wound to his right calf.

The offenders then got back into the SUV and fled the scene without any proceeds, police said.

Both victims were taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

The woman's mother told our nonstop news crew they were co-workers who were on their way to O'Hare Airport for work.

"I didn't know what happened to her I just know my baby was shot and my daughter picked me up and brought me here to the hospital to see bout 20 bullet holes in the car where my daughter was shot in," said Janice Sims.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.